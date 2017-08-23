Competition seeks entries to reimagine Place des Montréalaises

MONTREAL —

The Ville de Montréal has launched an international multidisciplinary landscape architecture competition for the spatial planning of Place des Montréalaises. The Ville wishes to source the most innovative and creative ideas for the permanent construction of a new public space adjacent to Champ-de-Mars métro station, including a pedestrian overpass leading to Champ-de-Mars.

The Ville de Montréal has determined that a priority urban project will be the repurposing of the areas bordering the Ville-Marie Expressway, grouping a number of works under the term “Projet Secteur Champ-de-Mars.” This project aims to define an attractive, high-quality urban frame that repairs the cut made to the area by the construction of the Ville-Marie Expressway trench in the 1970s. In so doing, the Ville de Montréal aims to restore ties between the historic city and its former faubourgs and to enhance the high-quality network of public spaces from Square Victoria to Square Viger.

The Ministère des Transports, de la Mobilité durable et de l’Électrification des transports (MTMDET) is currently performing work to cover part of Ville-Marie Expressway, which will enable the City to develop the site. The new public place will be built atop the covering slab installed by the MTMDET, above the Montréal métro tunnel, and around their periphery. The construction budget for the public place and the new pedestrian overpass is $34,080,000.

Open to international entrants, the multi-disciplinary Place des Montréalaises competition will be held in two stages, with a September 26th deadline for the first stage. Up to five finalist teams will be selected for the second stage, with entries due on February 8th, 2018. Each of the shortlisted teams meeting the competition rules will receive a lump sum of $86,975, plus taxes.

The jury will be the same for both stages. It includes the following participants:

-Chantal Aylwin, engineer, Director, Direction des infrastructures, de la voirie et des transports, Ville de Montréal

Jérome Barth, Vice-President, Finance and Administration, Times Square Alliance; Founder and Principal, Town Square Consulting

-Marie-Éve Beaupré, Curator of the Collection, Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal

-Monica Bittencourt, Landscape Architect and Spatial Planner, Direction de l’aménagement et de l’architecture, Commission de la capitale nationale du Québec

-Lyndsay Daudier, graduate in urban planning, law and project management, Director, Strategic Development and Partnerships, Maison de l’innovation sociale

-Sylvia-Anne Duplantie, Urban Planner, Director, Direction de l’aménagement des parcs et espaces publics, Service des grands parcs, du verdissement et du Mont-Royal, Ville de Montréal

-Luc Gagnon, graduate in urban planning, Director, Service de la mise en valeur du territoire, Ville de Montréal

-Josiane Maheu, geographer, Member of Conseil des Montréalaises

-Manon Otto, Urban designer, Director of Landscape Design, BIG NYC

-Raquel Peñalosa, Landscape Architect, IFLA AMERICAS President, International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA), Americas Region

-Marie Pimmel, Architect, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Paris

Further information about eligibility and submission criteria for the Place des Montréalaises competition is available via the Design Montréal website, linked here.