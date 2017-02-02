CaGBC Zero Carbon Buildings Initiative now open for submissions

OTTAWA —

The Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) has launched a call for Canadian projects to participate in a two-year immersion program for developers and designers undertaking near-net zero developments in new or existing buildings across Canada.

The pilot program is the second stage of the broader CaGBC Zero Carbon Buildings Initiative, which champions the move to lower-carbon commercial, institutional and high-rise residential buildings. CaGBC’s Initiative also supports the Canadian federal government’s targets of a 30 per cent reduction of GHG emissions by 2030. The results of this pilot will assist CaGBC in identifying opportunities to refine its Zero Carbon Standard prior to it being released.

Up to 10 projects from across the country will be accepted to participate in this program, which is focused on new and existing buildings over 25,000 sq. ft., with considerations for various project types including offices, multi-unit residential buildings, schools and libraries, as well as other large buildings. Pilots must represent an approved project with the intention to design and/or develop a near net zero project over the next two years, and who are willing to evaluate their projects using the five key components from the CaGBC Zero Carbon Framework.

“With the Zero Carbon Initiative, we are demonstrating our commitment to advancing low carbon building design and retrofit in Canada. This Pilot Program is specifically designed to recognize excellence and leadership in the field, and continue to drive innovation in the Canadian green building industry,” says Thomas Mueller, president and CEO of the CaGBC. “We know that zero carbon buildings are a crucial component in getting to Canada’s climate change targets by 2030 and in transitioning to a low carbon economy to the benefit of future generations of Canadians.”

New projects will join Mohawk College’s Joyce Centre for Partnership and Innovation which, as previously announced, is CaGBC’s first pilot and aims to be a carbon-free, environmental leader to students, staff and partners.

Pilot projects will have access to four CaGBC technical expert sessions (two per year), receive proactive promotion as leaders in the industry, and have an opportunity to participate as a highlighted case study at the CaGBC Zero Carbon Summit on May 30, 2017, which makes up a part of Building Lasting Change, the CaGBC National Conference.

The deadline for expressions of interest is Monday, February 20. Chosen pilots will play a leadership role as first-to-market projects for verification under CaGBC’s Zero Carbon Building Standard set to launch in mid-2017. For more information, please click here.