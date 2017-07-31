Renovation of Westin Toronto Airport hotel unveiled

TORONTO —

Westin Hotels & Resorts have completed a $10-million renovation and renaming of The Westin Toronto Airport led by the Easton Group of Hotels.

The renovation of this hotel at Pearson International Airport includes an update of all guestrooms and suites and the property’s on-site restaurants, Crosswinds Restaurant & Bar and Atmosphere Restaurant. The refresh has also included updated meeting spaces and a modernized lobby space.

The interior design of The Westin Toronto Airport is focused on reflecting the flow of the river and natural beauty of the nature near the airport location. The design is intended to place an emphasis on marrying structure and fluidity, providing a solace to all visitors.

Highlighted in the transformation of the Westin Toronto Airport is a complete refresh of all guest rooms, offering an array of signature Westin services and amenities, including the world-renowned Heavenly Bed and Heavenly Bath experience. Special light fixtures with device charging USB ports allow guests to stay connected during their stay.

The redesign offers a tangible sense of energy throughout the hotel, particularly in the lobby. A community work table in the lobby, plus computers and a printer for guests, allow for quick and on-the-spot business needs. The hotel’s 20,000 square feet of customizable meeting space was modernized, now offering fresh, elegant rooms capable of hosting any event. The Westin Toronto Airport’s enhancements allow for an elevated level of personalized service tailored to each guests’ needs and wishes.

Located adjacent to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, with a 24-hour complimentary shuttle, the hotel is 25 minutes from Toronto’s downtown core.