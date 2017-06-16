We’re Hiring!

ASSISTANT EDITOR, DIGITAL/PRINT

CANADIAN INTERIORS, BUILDING, CANADIAN ARCHITECT Magazines – Toronto, Ontario

IQ Business Media—publisher of Canadian Interiors, Building and Canadian Architect magazines—is seeking a full-time Assistant Editor, Digital/Print at its Toronto offices to support the three magazines and websites.

The ideal candidate is a skilled writer with an eye for architecture and design who is passionate about print and digital publishing. You are enthusiastic, organized and appreciate attention to detail. Main tasks include sourcing and writing multiple web stories per week, uploading and fact-checking all online stories, and running social media accounts for the three magazines (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, LinkedIn). You will be working closely with the Editor, Canadian Architect and the Editor, Canadian Interiors/Building to ensure that the websites produce original content that complements the print magazines and adheres to their editorial mandates. You love working with words, have creative flair, and can compress anything into 140 characters.

Other responsibilities include:

Monitoring industry news and events across Canada to source content;

Creating weekly e-newsletters for the three magazines;

Attending industry events for the purpose of generating social media content and/or possible online stories;

Editing images and developing multi-media content for the magazine websites;

Managing and moderating public interaction through social media channels;

Assisting with executing the Best of Canada Awards and the Canadian Architect Awards of Excellence programs;

Ad-hoc writing, editing, proofreading, and fact-checking for the print magazines.

Experience:

Post-secondary education in journalism or a combination of schooling, industry knowledge and demonstrated experience;

Portfolio of published work in print and/or online;

Proficiency with social media, WordPress, Hootsuite, SEO, basic Photoshop, and basic HTML coding.

Email your cover letter, resume, and one writing sample in a single PDF document to swilson@iqbusinessmedia.com. No phone calls please. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.