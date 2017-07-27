Waterfront Toronto receives $1.25 billion from government for Port Lands project

TORONTO —

One of North America’s largest underused urban areas is poised for extensive revitalization after Waterfront Toronto received $1.25 billion in shared funding from the governments of Canada, Ontario and Toronto. The Port Lands Flood Protection Project will flood protect the Port Lands and build the necessary infrastructure to unlock the area’s potential for new neighbourhoods and employment areas.

Working together for more than a decade, Waterfront Toronto, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) and the City of Toronto have developed and refined an innovative solution to protect the Port Lands and adjacent areas from costly damage associated with a major flood, to remediate the area’s contaminated soil, and to better adapt the area to the impacts of climate change. The Port Lands Flood Protection Project will create two new outlets for the Don River – including a wide river valley – that will safely convey flood waters into Lake Ontario, as well as provide new parks, aquatic habitat and infrastructure such as roads, bridges and a transit right-of-way.

Adjacent to Toronto’s growing downtown, the Port Lands is an ideal area to support the city’s continued population and job growth through the creation of new inclusive, sustainable, and resilient communities and employment areas that will make Toronto a more globally competitive destination for talent, investment and jobs. Surrounded by parks and with substantial water’s edge access, this area will be an attractive area for residents, workers and visitors alike.

