Toronto-York TTC Subway extension readies for December opening

TORONTO —

The new TTC subway extension from Downsview Park Station in Toronto to the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre in York Region will open on Dec. 17, just 30 days from today. The new subway extension will provide subway service that moves beyond regional boundaries in Ontario for the very first time.

Steven Del Duca, Minister of Transportation, Francesco Sorbara, MP Vaughan-Woodbridge, Michael Levitt, MP York Centre, John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, Josh Colle, Chair of TTC and Wayne Emmerson, Chairman and CEO of York Region, marked the 30-day countdown today by taking a tour and putting final touches on the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Downsview Park stations.

According to Tory, “the opening of the TTC’s Line 1 Extension will reduce congestion on our roads and get people moving. Expanding our subway system has been possible only through the partnership of all three levels of government and our ongoing commitment to get Toronto moving.”

The Toronto-York Spadina Subway (TYSSE), is an 8.6-kilometre extension of the TTC Line 1 from Downsview Park Station to the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre at Highway 7 in York Region. There are six new subway stations, three new commuter parking lots and TTC, York Region and GO bus terminals, making it easier for commuters to get around.

Starting on Dec. 17, the Line 1 subway extension will help get commuters to where they need to go sooner. Commuters will be able to go from Sheppard West Station to Vaughan Metropolitan Centre station in 14 minutes.

The TYSSE project is jointly funded by the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto and The Regional Municipality of York. The Government of Canada has committed up to $697 million to the project. The Province of Ontario has provided $870 million through the Move Ontario Trust. Total City of Toronto funding will amount to $904 million and total Regional Municipality of York funding will amount to $604 million.