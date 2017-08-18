City of Toronto weighs potential impacts of vacant home tax

Faced with what is arguably an unprecedented affordability crisis, the City is considering a vacant homes tax — among a number of other initiatives — to address housing availability and affordability in Toronto. Vacant homes represent a potential source of readily available housing stock, and a tax may encourage owners to rent out vacant units. For the City, the new tax would also introduce an additional revenue tool.

As part of the Ontario Fair Housing Plan, the Province of Ontario recently introduced legislation that would empower the City of Toronto to introduce a tax on vacant residential units. City Council has asked staff to consult on the possible benefits of such a tax and the potential administrative approaches to identifying vacant units.

Privacy rights prevent the use of personal or private information such as water or hydro meter data from being used as a means of identifying potentially vacant units. This makes collecting reliable data on the number of vacant homes almost impossible, leading to widespread speculation and dispute about the prevalence of unused housing stock. However, the City is considering three options that could be used to identify vacant homes for taxation:

• mandatory declaration of occupancy status for all property owners

• self-reporting model, and

• complaints basis.

Ahead of Council deliberation — which would likely take place in 2018 — the City is collecting public input to help guide the scope of the proposed regulations. Residents can share their views on a potential vacant homes tax by completing an online survey at toronto.ca/VHT or by attending a public consultation meeting at Toronto City Hall on Tuesday, August 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held in Committee Room 1.

The City will also be conducting a public opinion poll to ask residents their thoughts on the potential tax. Staff are expected to report on findings from the consultations later this year.