Tesla’s new and affordable Solar Roof tiles to be available in Canada in 2018

Tesla has begun accepting orders for its new Solar Roof tiles.

With a mission to accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable energy future by creating products that are so compelling, there is no alternative, Tesla has made solar energy part of its master plan, recognizing the need for a roof that is simultaneously affordable, durable, beautiful and integrated with battery storage.

Tesla’s new Solar Roof complements a home’s architecture while turning sunlight into electricity. With an integrated Powerwall, energy collected during the day is stored and made available any time, effectively turning a home into a personal utility. Solar energy can be generated, stored and used day and night, providing uninterrupted power even if the grid goes down.

Solar Roof is more affordable than conventional roofs because in most cases, it pays for itself by reducing or eliminating a home’s electricity bill. Consumer Reports estimates that a Solar Roof for an average size U.S. home would need to cost less than $24.50 per square foot to be cost competitive with a regular roof. The cost of Solar Roof is less. The typical homeowner can expect to pay $21.85 per square foot for Solar Roof, and benefit from a new roof that also increases the value of their home.

Solar Roof uses two types of tiles—solar and non-solar. Looking at the roof from street level, the tiles look the same. Customers can select how many solar tiles they need based on their home’s electricity consumption. For example, households that charge an electric vehicle every day may want more solar tiles on their roof.

Tesla also created a Solar Roof calculator that lets homeowners estimate the upfront price of Solar Roof, as well as the value of the energy it can generate for their home. The calculator is based on factors like roof size, the average local price of electricity, and how much sunlight a neighbourhood receives throughout the year.

Tesla solar glass roof orders open this afternoon. I think it will be great. More in about 10 hours … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2017

Solar Roof will be available in a variety of designs, including Smooth and Textured (available this year) and Tuscan and Slate (available early 2018). Made with tempered glass, Solar Roof tiles are more than three times stronger than standard roofing tiles, yet half the weight. They do not degrade over time like asphalt or concrete.

Solar roof can be ordered for almost any country. Deployment this year in the US and overseas next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2017

Solar Roof will come with a warranty for the lifetime of the house, or infinity, whichever comes first. Installations will begin in the U.S. this summer and outside the U.S. beginning in 2018.

Note: This release was adapted from a post published on Tesla’s blog. To view the original post, please click here.