Ten projects selected as OAA 2016 Design Excellence winners

Highlighting Ontario’s talent in architectural innovation and expertise, the Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) has selected 10 Canadian projects as recipients of this year’s Design Excellence award.
Selected from almost 200 submissions, the 10 Design Excellence winners exemplify outstanding practice in creativity, context, sustainability, good design, good business and legacy. This year’s winning projects span across the country and range from iconic cultural centres to community hubs and breathtaking private residences.
Additional categories, including Concepts, Landmark Designation, Best Emerging Practice, G. Randy Roberts Service Award, Honour Roll, Lifetime Design Achievement Award and Order of da Vinci, celebrate leaders of Ontario’s architectural industry in originality, inspiration and direction.
2016 OAA Awards – List of Winners
Design Excellence
Concepts
Landmark Designation
Best Emerging Practice: Denegri Bessai Studio
G. Randy Roberts Service Award
Recognizing members of the OAA for extraordinary service to the members John C. Cook
Honour Roll
Douglas Cumming Johnson
Brian Curtner
Lifetime Design Achievement Award
Honouring members for career-long contribution to Architectural Design Excellence: George P. Baird
Order of da Vinci
Presented to persons who have made a significant and meaningful contribution to the profession of architecture: William N. Greer
People’s Choice Award
Voting is now open to the public for this year’s OAA People’s Choice Award.
To vote, visit www.oaa.on.ca between April 5 and 22. 2016 Celebration of Excellence Winners across all categories will be recognized and honoured at the Allstream Centre in Toronto on May 13 to conclude the 2016 OAA Annual Conference. At this time, the winner of the Lieutenant Governor’s Award, Michael V. & Wanda Plachta Award and the People’s Choice Award will be revealed.
[…] For the full list of winners, click here. […]