Ten projects selected as OAA 2016 Design Excellence winners

TORONTO —

Highlighting Ontario’s talent in architectural innovation and expertise, the Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) has selected 10 Canadian projects as recipients of this year’s Design Excellence award.

Selected from almost 200 submissions, the 10 Design Excellence winners exemplify outstanding practice in creativity, context, sustainability, good design, good business and legacy. This year’s winning projects span across the country and range from iconic cultural centres to community hubs and breathtaking private residences.

Additional categories, including Concepts, Landmark Designation, Best Emerging Practice, G. Randy Roberts Service Award, Honour Roll, Lifetime Design Achievement Award and Order of da Vinci, celebrate leaders of Ontario’s architectural industry in originality, inspiration and direction.

2016 OAA Awards – List of Winners

Design Excellence

Concepts

Planespotting Dominique Cheng, OAA

Dominique Cheng, OAA Shoreline Commemorative Paul Raff Studio Incorporated Architect

Landmark Designation

299 Queen Street West Toronto, ON Burke, Horwood and White (original building) Quadrangle Architects Limited (renovation)

Toronto, ON Burke, Horwood and White (original building) Quadrangle Architects Limited (renovation) St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church Sudbury, ON John Stefura and Carl Skerl, Townend Stefura Baleshta and Pfister Architects

B est Emerging Practice: Denegri Bessai Studio

G. Randy Roberts Service Award

Recognizing members of the OAA for extraordinary service to the members John C. Cook

Honour Roll

Douglas Cumming Johnson

Brian Curtner

Lifetime Design Achievement Award

Honouring members for career-long contribution to Architectural Design Excellence: George P. Baird

Order of da Vinci

Presented to persons who have made a significant and meaningful contribution to the profession of architecture: William N. Greer

People’s Choice Award

Voting is now open to the public for this year’s OAA People’s Choice Award.

To vote, visit www.oaa.on.ca between April 5 and 22. 2016 Celebration of Excellence Winners across all categories will be recognized and honoured at the Allstream Centre in Toronto on May 13 to conclude the 2016 OAA Annual Conference. At this time, the winner of the Lieutenant Governor’s Award, Michael V. & Wanda Plachta Award and the People’s Choice Award will be revealed.