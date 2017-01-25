Steve Wilson appointed Vice President and Senior Publisher of iQ Business Media Inc.

TORONTO —

iQ Business Media, publisher of Canadian Architect, Canadian Interiors and Building magazines, has announced the appointment of Steve Wilson as Vice President and Senior Publisher. In addition to assuming the new position of Vice President of iQ, Wilson replaces Tom Arkell, who left Canadian Architect magazine in December, after 17 years of service.

Wilson brings a wealth of publishing and leadership experience to his role. He was previously Senior Publisher of the Canadian Underwriter magazine Insurance Group, which produces publications and digital communications products that serve Canada’s property & casualty insurance and risk management industries. Canadian Underwriter is owned by Newcom Business Media Inc.

Since 2001, Wilson has been on the Board of Directors of WICC (Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade). Since the inception of WICC in 1996, with the help of the entire insurance industry and its supporters, over $14,000,000 has been raised in support of cancer research and education.

“Steve is one of the most respected B2B publishers in Canada,” said Alex Papanou, President of iQ Business Media. “We are thrilled to have him join iQ Business Media as Vice President and Senior Publisher of Canadian Architect and Building magazines and to help lead iQ’s future development and growth.”

Arkell left iQ in December and is now CEO of Salon Communications Inc., which publishes Salon Magazine (English and French Editions), salonmagazine.ca, beautynet.com, Elevate Magazine, elevatemagazine.com and holds the Annual Canadian Hairstylist of the Year Awards (The Contessa Awards).

