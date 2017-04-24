SmartREIT releases details for development of Transit City in Vaughan

TORONTO —

Joint venture partners Smart Real Estate Investment Trust (SmartREIT), Mitchell Goldhar and CentreCourt Developments have released details of a planning application for the development of Transit City, the first residential condominium tower in the SmartCentres Place, the largest urban development in the province.

The 55-storey tower will be the tallest development in York Region and will be located steps from the TTC’s new Vaughan Metropolitan Centre (VMC) Subway Station. Transit City will have a lobby featuring a BUCA-branded restaurant and BAR BUCA operated by the renowned hospitality provider King Street Food Company and residents of Transit City will have access to a state-of-the-art, 100,000 square foot YMCA adjacent to the tower.

Given the site’s location and the nexus of transit infrastructure at its doorstep including subway, regional transit and major highways, Transit City will offer residents efficient commute times to all parts of the GTA including downtown Toronto. The tower’s elegant form and height will prove iconic, and its best-in-class transit connectivity, world class urban landscape design features and amenity programmes, including a 5-star BUCA experience in the lobby and access to a YMCA facility, will make Transit City the most highly anticipated residential development of the year. Featuring distinctive architecture designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc. as well as contemporary interior designs by the award-winning firm of Figure3 and grand landscape plans by internationally renowned landscape architect Claude Cormier, Transit City will be highlighted by a luxurious boutique hotel-inspired lobby space which will include a new BUCA-branded restaurant and BAR BUCA within a glass “jewel box” at-grade.

Engaged to design both the restaurant and the lobby space in which it will be located, BAR BUCA and the new BUCA-branded restaurant will offer morning to evening service and exclusive food delivery for residents.

“The growth of the Region, the impact of the new subway, and the vision for Transit City immediately intrigued us,” said Peter Tsebelis, Partner, King Street Food Company. “The opportunity to work with the developers of Transit City and contribute to their desire to bring a chic urban lifestyle restaurant concept to the project – coupled with the area’s passion for authentic Italian cuisine – convinced us that this would be a great venture to help us grow the BUCA brand.”

Transit City represents the BUCA brand’s first foray outside of downtown Toronto and signals a long-term commitment to the neighbourhood.

Transit City is the first condominium building to be proposed within the 100-acre SmartCentres Place which will include 17 million square feet of residential, office and retail space upon completion, as well as a nine-acre acre park, designed by Claude Cormier & Associes.

“The VMC is where you can see policy, politics and business in complete sync. For SmartREIT and myself, Transit City is the inaugural residential development that we expect will be the first of many at SmartCentres Place and elsewhere across Canada,” says Mitchell Goldhar, Chairman of the Board of SmartREIT.

In addition to access to all the amenities of Transit City, residents will receive the benefits of a membership at the brand new 100,000 square foot, purpose-built YMCA community centre which will be adjacent to the condominium. Featuring extensive health and wellness focused amenities, residents of Transit City will have full access to the YMCA’s state-of-the-art fitness facility and gym, swimming pool, basketball courts, daycare and a City of Vaughan library.

Transit City will offer purchasers an unsurpassed residential experience in a master-planned mixed use community, while its location in the heart of the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre, and its connections to higher order transit will offer unparalleled access to the Greater Toronto Area.

Transit City is currently being considered for approvals by the City of Vaughan and the development team anticipates launching the project for sales later this spring.