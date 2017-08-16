OAA announces call for 2018 conference presenters

The Ontario Association of Architects is inviting individuals and organizations to submit proposals for Continuing Education sessions to be considered for the OAA’S 2018 Annual Conference: Bold by Design.

Comprised of continuing education seminars, workshops, panel presentations, architectural tours, and social events, the conference will bring together Ontario architects, interns, students, engineers, interior designers and other allied professionals. Held in Ottawa, the 2017 conference featured approximately 1,700 attendees.

The three-day annual conference will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from May 23-25, 2018. The conference’s theme, Bold by Design, asserts that the architectural issues of the 21st century will require big thinking and radical approaches. We must use the knowledge and skills of our profession—creativity, design thinking and critical analysis—to challenge existing models and develop innovative approaches to complex problems.

The submission deadline for presenters is September 29, 2017. The ‘Guidelines and Terms of Presenting a Continuing Education Session’ are available here, while an online submission form can also be found on the OAA website. All prospective presenters will be contacted by November 30th, regardless of whether the proposals are accepted.

The conference presentations are 90 minutes, 3 hours or 6 hours in length. The 6 hour presentations are considered interactive workshops with the number of seats limited to 50 people. All sessions should leave at least 10 minutes at the end for questions and answers.

The Ontario Association of Architects is a self-regulating organization governed by the Architects Act, which is a statute of the Government of Ontario. The Association is dedicated to promoting and increasing the knowledge, skill and proficiency of its members, and administering the Architects Act, in order that the public interest may be served and protected.