GSM Project and SL Green Realty to design observation deck in New York City

GSM Project has announced a collaboration with SL Green Realty Corp. on the design of the upcoming observation deck experience at One Vanderbilt, a 1,401-foot skyscraper scheduled to open in New York City in 2020.

One Vanderbilt will be located just west of Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal and will be home to an observation deck sitting more than 1,000 feet above the city. Featuring an indoor and outdoor experience, the observation deck, directly connected to Grand Central, will offer spectacular views and notable proximity to important landmarks like the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building.

“We are excited to be working with GSM Project on the development of the observation experience at One Vanderbilt,” said Robert Schiffer, Managing Director, SL Green Realty Corp. “The GSM team brings a depth of knowledge and perspective that has really allowed us to push our collective thinking and explore the potential of the space in exciting ways.”

“This is an incredible opportunity to take the observation experience to the next level” said Yves Mayrand, President and Chief Creative Officer, GSM Project. “Being connected to such an iconic hub and landmark, in a location that will offer the best views of all of New York City – and starting with a clean slate offered by a new build – we really have the freedom to create an integrated and holistic experience for visitors.”