Grey to Green 2017: Call for Proposals

Now in its 5th year, Grey to Green explores the most recent green infrastructure science, economic valuation, asset management, public policy developments, new technology, and best practices in design, installation, and maintenance. The goal is to help inform the current policy debate by making the case for a rapid and significant increase in green infrastructure investment.

This year’s theme is quantifying green infrastructure performance.

Grey to Green is looking for motivating and inspiring presentations highlighting, among others, the following areas:

Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation

Urban Agriculture and Food Production

Health and Biophilic Benefits

Economic Benefits – Green Infrastructure Accounting & Asset Management

Stormwater Management (Policies, Quantification, Design)

Energy Benefits / Urban Heat Island

The Grey to Green conference runs May 8-10, 2017. All proposals must be submitted for review by January 13, 2017. For more information, please click here.