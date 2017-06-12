Gateman-Milloy donates $50,000 to Waterloo’s palliative care hospice Innisfree House

KITCHENER —

Construction wrapped on Innisfree House in 2015, but the relationship between the hospice and local builder Gateman-Milloy Inc. continues. The construction firm just announced a $50,000 donation to Innisfree House over the next five years.

Gateman-Milloy invited industry partners, subcontractors and suppliers to provide financial support for the construction of Innisfree House – the Region of Waterloo’s newest palliative care hospice – either through in-kind services or product or price reductions. In addition to financial support for the project, Gateman-Milloy also provided its construction management resources.

The completed facility has earned accolades for Gateman-Milloy, including Community Builder of the Year from the Grand Valley Construction Association as part of its Building Excellence Awards in 2016. The construction firm was also recently recognized by the Canadian Construction Association with the National Community Leader Award, in part because of its work on Innisfree House.

Based in Kitchener, Ontario, one of Gateman-Milloy’s corporate goals is to be active members in its local communities, at all levels. By providing advice and consultations, sponsorships, employment opportunities, in-kind donations, and volunteering, Gateman-Milloy is not only succeeding at business, but helping others succeed as well.