Edmonton’s Q2 CRE data shows further evidence of downward trend

EDMONTON —

Altus Group, a leading provider of commercial real estate services, software and data solutions, today announced the Edmonton market area’s commercial real estate investment results for Q2 2017. In total, 180 transactions were captured worth $545 million. This represents a 37% decrease from the first quarter of this year and an 18% increase from the same quarter last year.

The Retail and Industrial sectors combined accounted for about two-thirds of the dollar volume in Q2 2017.

Quarter-to-quarter trends varied across the different asset classes. Sectors showing improvement were:

The Industrial sector, where 50 transactions occurred, totalling $201 million, a 185% increase from Q1 2017 and a 180% increase from Q2 2016.

The Retail sector, which saw 27 transactions worth $164 million, a 34% increase from last quarter and a 110% increase from Q2 2016.

Decreases in the Office, Apartment, and ICI Land sectors, however, more than offset the increase volumes for Retail and Industrial:

The Office sector saw 15 transactions worth $26 million; this is a 76% decrease from the previous quarter and a 36% decrease from the same quarter last year. The Apartment sector had 11 transactions worth $37 million, representing an 89% decrease from the previous quarter and a 63% decrease from Q2 2016. The ICI Land sector recorded 66 transactions totalling $83 million, a 50% decrease from last quarter and a 12% decrease from the same quarter last year.

“Several high value transactions bolstered the Edmonton market area’s Q1 results. The absence of large deals in Q2 brings results back in line with what we have seen for the past several quarters in Edmonton,” noted Paul Richter, Director, Data Solutions, Altus Group.