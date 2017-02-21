Design Principles & Practices Conference to host 100 delegates at George Brown College

TORONTO —

The Institute without Boundaries at the School of Design at George Brown College is hosting the Design Principles & Practices Conference from March 2-4, 2017.

The conference will bring together more than 100 delegates from around the world, and address six special themes: Design Education, Design in Society, Designed Objects, Visual Design, Design Management and Professional Practice, and Architectonic, Spatial, and Environmental Design.

The conference will feature plenary sessions by some of the world’s leading thinkers and innovators in the field, including:

Katerina Cizek: Cizek is a two-time Emmy-winning director, creator and pioneer in digital media. She is the Artistic Director of a new initiative at the MIT Open Documentary Lab. Her work has documented the Digital Revolution, and has itself become part of the movement. At the National Film Board of Canada, she helped redefine the organization as one of the world’s leading digital content hubs. She is the director and creative force behind the NFB’s award-winning digital documentary project HIGHRISE, and she realized the acclaimed NFB Filmmaker-in-Residence program.

Helen Kerr: Kerr leads product and system development with a focus on research and strategic innovation. From the complex realm of healthcare, to relevant sustainability issues, and the intimate study of how we eat, her insights and design direction guide clients to realize business ideas as fully integrated solutions. For more than 25 years, Helen has collaborated with her team to deliver complete brand experiences. She is an Associated Professor in graduate studies at OCADU. She has applied her foresight capabilities to government policy both federally and provincially and is often sought as a lecturer, juror and conference speaker. She has been recognized at the highest level by IDSA and Phaidon Press and was inducted into the The Royal Canadian Academy of Arts in 2016.

Luisa Collina: Collina is Full Professor of Design and Dean of the Design School of the Politecnico di Milano. Since 2005 she has been Head of the Master of Science in Product Service System Design at the Design School of the Politecnico di Milano. Her main interests concern interior architecture and design with a specific focus on services, strategic design and design driven innovation. She collaborates with universities, research centers and companies in national and international research programs and strategic innovation projects in the design field. The results of her research and didactic activity have been presented through various international conferences and publications.

Péter Pozsár: Pozsár is an architect, co-founder and curator of Hello Wood. His diploma project won the Árkai Aladár Award in 2005. He was awarded the Moholy-Nagy László Fellowship for Design in 2009. He teaches at the Architectural Institute and Doctoral School of the Moholy-Nagy University of Arts and Design Budapest; his research is centered on the social aspects of architecture and the methodological relevance of experience and presence.

Aldo Cibic: Cibic was born in Schio, Vicenza, Italy in 1955, and quickly developed a self-directed interest in the world of design. In 1981, as a partner in Sottsass Associati, he was a founding member of Memphis, an artists’ collective that was to mark an epoch-making transition in the universe of design and architecture. By vocation and inclination an innovator, one who has never favoured generic labels nor stylistic excesses, Cibic adopted “experimentation as praxis”. In the late 1980s he founded the Studio Cibic and launched “Standard” (1991), his first self- produced collection.

