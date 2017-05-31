CBRE to open Flagship Tech Space in Downtown Kitchener’s Innovation District

KITCHENER-WATERLOO —

CBRE is relocating its Waterloo Region operations to Allied Properties REIT’s 72 Victoria Street building in Kitchener’s Innovation District. The new office will act as CBRE’s flagship tech space in Canada.

Kitchener-Waterloo has emerged as one of Canada’s most prominent and active start-up hubs with tech employment topping 30,000 in the city and over 2,000 new start-ups created in the last five years. Critical new infrastructure is being delivered to the region, including new rapid transit, with 72 Victoria Street set to benefit from its proximity to the upcoming ION LRT system, making this one of the fastest growth markets in Ontario.

“Our new office is an important part of our commitment to the ongoing evolution of the Kitchener-Waterloo market and the tech industry as a whole,” said Peter Whatmore, Managing Director of CBRE in Southwestern Ontario. “We advise our clients about real estate strategies and investment opportunities, and our new office will be a showcase for best practices and real estate services.”

The Kitchener office is part of CBRE’s national program to reimagine its workplaces across Canada and it represents the ninth office to be transformed in the last two years. “We believe workplace wellness is the next frontier in office design. It has become central to all of our Canadian workplace transformations, and we look forward to bringing this concept to Kitchener-Waterloo,”said Ashley O’Neill, vice president of Corporate Strategy at CBRE Canada. “The Kitchener-Waterloo office also represents CBRE’s first ‘brick and beam’ office transformation within our global platform, further strengthening the scope of our advisory capabilities for our clients.”