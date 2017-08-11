CBRE Acquires Toronto’s Caledon Capital Management

CBRE Group, Inc. today announced that it has completed the acquisition of a majority interest in Caledon Capital Management Inc., a Toronto-based investment management business specializing in private infrastructure and private equity investments.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CBRE Group Inc. is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm. A Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, the firm directly employs a workforce of 75,000, with approximately 450 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. According to CBRE, Caledon Capital Management’s team of more than 30 people in Toronto manage approximately US$7 billion (over CA$9 billion) of assets for institutional investors through a combination of direct investments, co-investments, secondaries and primary funds.

Caledon will now operate as CBRE Caledon Capital Management Inc., a separate business unit within CBRE’s independently operated investment management subsidiary, CBRE Global Investors. The Caledon management team will continue to manage the business and will maintain significant long-term ownership.

CBRE Caledon manages approximately US$7 billion (over CA$9 billion) of assets for institutional investors through a combination of direct investments, consulting assignments, co-investments, secondary investments and primary fund investments. The new firm’s private infrastructure and private equity investments complement the suite of investment solutions offered by CBRE Global Investors and its listed equity arm, CBRE Clarion Securities.

“Infrastructure is a strategic component of an allocation to real assets, and we expect client demand for it will continue to increase,” said Ritson Ferguson, CEO of CBRE Global Investors. “The CBRE Caledon team has deep experience and a strong track record investing around the globe, so this acquisition is important in helping us meet our clients’ needs.”

“The powerful CBRE platform will enable us to expand the range of investment solutions we can deliver to investors as we work to continue achieving outstanding performance for clients,” said David Rogers, a Founding Partner of CBRE Caledon.