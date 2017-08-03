Construction to begin on Calgary’s Streetscape Improvement Project

In their continuing efforts to revitalize downtown Calgary’s east end, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) is beginning construction on an exciting streetscape improvement program for 3rd Street SE.

Encompassing approximately five city blocks from 9th Avenue SE to Riverfront Avenue along the Bow River, the 3rd Street SE Streetscape Improvement Project will dramatically reshape a space currently dominated by vehicles and LRT lines into a pedestrian-oriented streetscape that connects the New Central Library with Jack & Jean Leslie RiverWalk™ and the Bow River.

“The objective,” says Kate Thompson, Vice President of Projects, CMLC, “is to create a cohesive visual identity for 3rd Street SE and to shift the hierarchy from a traffic-dominated space to an integrated multi-modal space more respectful of cyclists and pedestrians. Our design for this revitalized public realm will redefine the character of the streetscape through the thoughtful selection of new paving materials, fixed furnishings and lighting and landscaping.”

Planning for the project began in 2015. With the goals of creating a cohesive visual identity and establishing complementary and engaging public spaces that give precedence to the pedestrian experience, CMLC selected PFS Studio in partnership with Marc Boutin Architectural Collaborative as prime design consultant.

The design for the streetscape improvements has unfolded within the context of the vision of East Village which has a unique ‘cobblestone-like’ streetscape and an interconnected system of pedestrian dedicated pathways and streets.

Throughout 2016, CMLC worked with the project team to advance the program, undertaking detailed design work during Q1 2016 and, in Q2, submitting engineering and landscape drawings for the southernmost three blocks (9th Avenue to 6th Avenue SE) to the City of Calgary for approvals.

Construction of the 3rd Street SE public realm program is being delivered in two phases. Phase one, constitutes that area along 3rd Street SE between 9 Avenue and 5 Avenue. Phase two represents work being completed from 5 Avenue to Riverfront Avenue. Phase one of the project will conclude in Q4, 2018.