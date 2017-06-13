Building Magazine


BUILDEX Vancouver – Call for Speaker Submissions Now Open

BUILDEX Vancouver is currently seeking speaker submissions for its 2018 event from industry trailblazers, change agents, thought leaders, technical know-it-alls and individuals with a unique story to tell. As a proud of partner of BUILDEX, we encourage you to apply and elevate the industry with your expertise.

BUILDEX is seeking submission topics on:

  • Urban and Community Planning
  • Landscape Architecture
  • Building Code & Envelope Solutions
  • Building Performance, Energy Efficiency & Environment
  • Health & Wellness
  • New Products, Technologies, Innovations & Materials
  • Legal, Regulatory & Risk Management
  • Project Planning, Management & Best Practices
  • Property Management
  • Facility Management & Building Maintenance
  • Professional & Personal Skills Development
  • Business & Strategic Planning

Submitting a speaker application does not guarantee you a spot in the conference program. Submissions will be evaluated on industry and market relevance, timeliness of topic, education credit potential and speaker qualifications.

The deadline to submit is June 30. For more information and to apply, click here.

