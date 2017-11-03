Amazon announces new Vancouver office, promising 1,000 jobs

SEATTLE —

Amazon today announced that the company has signed a lease for a new office in downtown Vancouver. The office will allow Amazon Canada to double its workforce in the city from 1,000 to 2,000. The office, leased with Oxford Properties, is scheduled to open in 2020 and will be Amazon’s second in Vancouver.

Alongside the office partnership with Oxford Properties, Amazon also announced that its current Canadian workforce has grown to over 5,000 full-time, full-benefit employees across Canada, spanning sites in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Meanwhile, the company’s well-publicized search for a second headquarters — known as HQ2 — continues following 238 submissions from municipalities and regions across North America.

“Amazon is excited to continue growing our workforce throughout Canada,” said Alexandre Gagnon, Vice President of Amazon Canada and Mexico. “We are among the largest employers of software engineers in Canada and look forward to continuing to create new job opportunities for Canadians.”

In addition to its Oxford Properties-managed office in Vancouver, Amazon employs over 500 British Columbians at its fulfillment centres in Delta and New Westminster, BC, and also operates subsidiary Abebooks.com, based in Victoria, BC.

Navdeep Bains, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development said, “One of our government’s top priorities is job creation for a strong and robust middle class in Canada. This exciting growth announcement by Amazon is proof that our plan is working. Global companies like Amazon see Canada as a strong place to invest because of our talented workforce and focus on innovation – that’s translating into more jobs for people in Vancouver. Congratulations to Amazon on your continued success – you have a committed partner in Canada.”

Amazon Vancouver announcing a new office downtown with space for an additional 1,000 employees. pic.twitter.com/az12UsRKJm — Troy DeFrank (@CanadaTechPNW) November 3, 2017

“I’m pleased Amazon is increasing their presence in Vancouver, creating good jobs and helping us build a strong, sustainable economy that works for everyone,” said Premier John Horgan. “We will build on Amazon’s plans to bring new jobs to B.C. by continuing to open up access to education and skills training, so British Columbians are ready to fill these high-paying jobs.”

Today is a great day for BC workers and the BC economy. Our #bctech sector already employs 100,000 people, & it isn't slowing down. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/r69PtrvPkl — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) November 4, 2017

“Vancouver’s innovation economy is booming and it’s exciting to have Amazon expand here, adding valuable job space for 1,000 more employees,” says Mayor Gregor Robertson. “Vancouver’s leading the way with the fastest growing, most resilient and greenest economy in Canada, and companies from all over the world, like Amazon, are moving to Vancouver with well-paying jobs to be a part of our success.”

Proud to have @amazon part of our booming innovation economy with 2nd office, doubling jobs in #Vancouver #vanpoli #bcpoli — Gregor Robertson (@MayorGregor) November 3, 2017

There are also tens of thousands of Canadian small businesses and entrepreneurs selling on Amazon.ca, and they achieved a record-setting one billion in sales in 2016. “The growth we’ve seen from selling on Amazon has helped us add 12 full and part-time jobs in Vancouver with plans for another 12 in the next 18 months,” said Kevin Pasco, Co-Founder, CMO of Nested Naturals. “Our best-selling natural sleep aids and greens powders were proudly launched on Amazon.com and continue to serve thousands of happy customers daily.”