TD takes its visual identity to a new level

TD Canada Trust has embarked on a project that shows they feel “fresh green” is more than just a brand colour. The financial giant opened a first-of-its kind 5,252-sq.-ft. concept branch in the City of Mississauga that is targeting LEED Gold certification through an aggressive strategy of sustainable design and construction practices. Designed around a modular “kit-of-parts” scheme that utilizes panelized wall and roofing construction systems built in a warehouse and brought to site for assembly, this allows for less construction waste, greater quality control and less delays due to weather and site conditions (TD has an 85 per cent waste diversion rate as of August 2013).

Demountable walls and furnishings make the branch easily adaptable for growth, and a raised floor system allows easy access to route mechanical services and cables, wiring, and electrical supply to accommodate that change. It also allows for a more flexible distribution of air and less material use in ducting. The branch is heated through a geo-exchange heat pump or ground source heat, and solar panels in the canopy and tower generate energy to help offset branch energy use. Responsibly sourced wood is a defining material in the branch, such as the ceiling and feature wall that is locally-purchased FSC pine. The front entrance is a Canadian engineered product (Silva) from Western Red Cedar, kirei board is used for the ‘bars’ and ‘pods,’ and the wall-covering is made from renewable sugarcane.

While currently a prototype, the concept branch represents another move the bank is taking to integrate environmental sustainability into its entire system. The concept can be worked into stand-alone branches or mixed-use settings like the ground floor of a condo, and while currently only one storey it is designed to support additional ones.