TAP awarded art contract for Conrad Hotel in Washington, D.C.

TORONTO —

Tatar Art Projects has announced that they have been selected as art consultants for the new Conrad Hotel in Washington D.C. Working in collaboration with the project’s renowned design team, Fosters + Partners, Herzog & de Meuron, HKS Architects, and Rottet Studio, TAP will develop a visual narrative that enhances the guest experience, enriches the designed environment and tells the brand story.

TAP will be responsible for curating all public spaces in the hotel, which will include both acquisitions and commissioned works. “This well-articulated art program will evoke the elegance of the Conrad brand within a uniquely local context, reinforcing the hotel’s reputation as a world-class destination in the world’s most powerful city,” said Darren Alexander, President, TAP.

Co-developed by Hines and Qatari Diar, the Conrad Washington D.C. will be located in CityCentreDC – a unique, pedestrian-friendly, 10-acre, mixed-use development in the heart of downtown.The 360-room hotel, which includes 30,000 square feet of luxury retail space at ground level, is scheduled to open Q1 2019.