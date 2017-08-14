Diamond Schmitt to design Oakville Community Centre under IPD contract

OAKVILLE —

Toronto-based Diamond Schmitt Architects will design a new community centre for the Town of Oakville, Ontario. The Southeast Community Centre will be adjacent to a new town park and feature a double gymnasium, fitness centre and 25-metre pool. The project is an Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) contract, a tripartite design process where client, architect and constructor work together to develop creative solutions in all aspects of project delivery. The contractor is Graham Construction.

Diamond Schmitt is currently working with Oakville and Graham Construction on the revitalization of Trafalgar Park, including a recreation centre, ice rink expansion and new fire station. It is the first Lean IPD project by a Canadian municipality.

“We are pleased to have been selected again by the Town of Oakville to design and deliver a recreation centre that will enhance the community,” said David Dow, Principal, Diamond Schmitt Architects. “Oakville shows leadership in recognizing the value inherent in the IPD model and has turned to experienced practitioners for this next project.”

The IPD model represents a radical departure from conventional contractual arrangements for design and construction where client, contractor, architect and the full project team work with the utmost collaboration and transparency. IPD uses established lean principals and building information modelling (BIM) to reduce waste, to increase value to the owner and to maximize efficiency. Previously, Diamond Schmitt designed an academic facility and residence for St. Jerome’s University in Waterloo, Ontario using the IPD model.

The project will add another entry to Diamond Schmitt’s extensive portfolio of institutional and public buildings, including performing arts centres, recreational and commercial buildings, research and academic facilities. Current projects include the restoration of Ottawa’s heritage Government Conference Centre to include the interim home of the Senate of Canada; Robarts Common, the expansion of Robarts Library at the University of Toronto; and the design for David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City