City of Mississauga honours seven projects with Urban Design Awards

The winners of the 34th Mississauga Urban Design Awards have been announced. “Transformation by Design” was this year’s theme and the City of Mississauga honoured designs that showed how the city transformed through time over the years.

“Mississauga prides itself on ensuring that good urban design is a priority in all developments within the city,” said Bonnie Crombie, Mayor, City of Mississauga. “Urban design is the art of shaping the interaction between people and places through the arrangement, appearance and functions of cities. It addresses the natural and built environments and influences the process that leads to successful cities and how buildings fit together to make quality space.”

Recognitions included Awards of Excellence presented to projects that exemplify, as much as possible, the judging criteria and the City’s design principles; Awards of Merit presented to projects that demonstrate excellence in one or more of the judging criteria and the City’s design principles; and Awards of “Healthy by Design” presented to projects that exemplify, as much as possible, the six elements from the Healthy Development Index: density, service proximity, land use mix, street connectivity, streetscape characteristics and parking.

Judging criteria included significance on city-wide and community scales, green initiatives, innovation, context, and execution. This year’s jury consisted of Mayor Crombie; Olha Dobush, Director, Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention, Region of Peel; Michel Trocmé, Urban Designer, Partner at Urban Strategies; Philippa Campsie, Adjunct Professor, University of Toronto; and Ed Sajecki, Commissioner, Planning and Building, City of Mississauga.

Award of Excellence

UTM Deerfield Hall

University of Toronto Mississauga

Perkins + Will and Fleisher Ridout Partnership Inc.

Award of Excellence

Streetsville Village Square

City of Mississauga

CS & P Architects Inc.

Award of Merit for Innovation, Design and Street Visibility and Award of “Healthy by Design”

Hot Condos

Quadrangle Architects Limited, The MBTW Group, and Great Gulf

Award of Merit for Connectivity and Future Innovation and Award of “Healthy by Design”

Square One Shopping Centre North Expansion/ Simons

Oxford Properties Group, OMERS Realty Management, 156 Square One Limited

MMC International Architects Ltd., LEMAYMICHAUD partnered with figure3 DTAH

Award of Merit for Quality and Green Initatives

Fire Station 119 & Peel Regional Paramedic Satellite Station

City of Mississauga, Hossack & Associates Architects, Graham Hess & Associates Inc.

Award of Merit for Building Design and Execution

Kenaidan New Office Building

Derrycrest Investments Ltd.

Kenaidan Contracting Ltd. and IBI Group Architects