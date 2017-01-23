International Garden Festival selects six winning designs for 18th edition

The International Garden Festival has announced the names of the designers selected for the 18th edition presented at the Jardins de Métis / Reford Gardens from June 23, 2017.

The international call for proposals invited designers to create “Playsages” in order to inspire today’s young that outdoor play is just as interesting, if not more fun, than on-screen amusement. The six projects selected from among the 162 proposals received from designers from 30 countries responded to the invitation to re-think play and take part in the global discussion over nature-deficit disorder.

The new gardens selected for the 2017 edition are:

by Collectif Escargo [Pierre-Yves Diehl, designer, Karyna St-Pierre, landscape architect & Julie Parenteau, art teacher], Montréal (Québec) Canada. Small plots of land on wheels, wagons for children, are made available to be chosen, adopted and brought along for our visit of the Festival site. www.collectifescargo.com

by Atelier Yok-Yok [Steven Fuhrman, Samson Lacoste & Luc Pinsard, architects, Laure Qarémy, teacher & Pauline Lazareff, architect engineer], Paris (France). An unusual playground grows in the shade of trees and forms a play space where the children become giants, perched at the top of the wooden causeway. www.atelieryokyok.com

La Chrysalide by landscape architects Gabriel Lacombe & Virginie Roy-Mazoyer, Vancouver (British Columbia) & Montréal (Québec) Canada. An invitation to take a break in time, between childhood and adulthood, to climb into the tree, make a nest and lay there to dream.

by MANI [Claudia Campeau, architect & Maud Benech, designer], announces Montréal (Québec) Canada. A set of giant play facilities creates a tension in our rapport with the landscape and forces us to see and hear nature differently. www.manimtl.wordpress.com

Soundcloud by Johanna Ballhaus, landscape architect & Helen Wyss, architect, Montréal (Québec) Canada & Fribourg (Switzerland). Bells attached to the ends of metal rods create the illusion of mist and clouds where a dialogue with nature begins and where stories can be told.

HAIKU by architects Francisco A. Garcia Pérez & Alessandra Vignotto, Granada (Spain). A lonely swing in the forest, a flooded path, a motionless stone. Everything is in place to appreciate the cycle of the forest life.

Two projects received a special mention from the jury:

Bleu Forêt by Pelouse [Anthony Bergoin, architect, Charlotte Deslandes & Cindy Ianniciello, graphic designers, Vincent Lalonde Dupuy, environmental designer & Xavier Laurin, industrial designer], Montréal (Québec) Canada.

LogOn by PORT [Christopher Marcinkoski, architect, Megan Born, landscape architect & Andrew Moddrell, architect], Philadelphia (USA).

All the entries are exhibited on-line on the website of the Festival as part of the annual exhibition of competition entries.

The jury was composed of: Amélie Germain, landscape architect with the Ville de Québec (co-designer of Nettoyage à sec for the 2005 and 2006 edition of the Festival); Erick Rivard, architect and urban designer, Groupe A / Annexe U from Quebec City (co-designer of Se mouiller – la belle échappéefor the 2015 and 2016 edition of the Festival); Vadim Siegel, architect, ABCP architecture from Quebec City; François Leblanc, technical director of the Festival; and Alexander Reford, director of the International Garden Festival and Les Jardins de Métis.