IBI Group recognized for Canadian high-rise architecture projects in Q4

IBI Group has a rich history designing cities and communities that spans four decades. A global architecture, engineering and intelligence firm with more than 2,500 employees, its expertise in designing mixed-use, high-rise architecture has recently been recognized with multiple industry awards. Affirming the company’s strength in designing liveable, accessible and vibrant cities and communities, these awards recognize the contributions of IBI Group’s architecture professionals from across Canada.

In Western Canada, Concord Pacific’s One Pacific in downtown Vancouver, designed by IBI Group, won Best Urban High-Rise Residential as well as the Vancouver Sun Reader’s Choice Award at the Pacific Region Urban Development Institute (UDI) Awards for Excellence. “The 20-storey, 435-suite condominium was conceived as a gateway to Vancouver’s urban core,” said IBI Project Manager Jeff Christianson. “The site incorporates several public initiatives including dedicated pedestrian and bike lanes, street extension, and restricted building height to preserve the mountain view from the Cambie Bridge. With two levels of commercial and retail space at ground level, the southfacing public plaza gives a very striking view of the glazed pool cantilevered above.”

The Salient Group’s Trapp+Holbrook condominium development in New Westminster, located in Greater Vancouver, won a UDI Award for Excellence in Heritage Design. The former Holbrook Building façade was restored in situ, and the Trapp Block frontage (a former commercial building) was restored off-site and reconstructed. “The project preserves two historic façades in New Westminster’s historic downtown,” said IBI Project Manager Lauren Macaulay. “It incorporates 196 residential units and revitalized commercial space at grade.” IBI Group was lead architect on the project, supported by Heritage Consultant Donald Luxton and Associates Inc.

In Eastern Canada, IBI’s design of Broccolini’s L’Avenue in Montreal was awarded an INOVA Award from the Quebec Urban Design Institute for Multi-Use Residential (over $50m). This 50-storey, mixed-use tower will be the tallest residential in Montreal and was recognized for bringing revitalization to the downtown core. “The stepped form of the tower ensures that most units in the building have a view either of the St. Lawrence River to the south or of Mount Royal,” said IBI Group Director Mansoor Kazerouni, who led the design process with his renowned team.

In Toronto, Minto Yorkville Park recently won the Ontario Home Builders’ Award of Distinction for Most Outstanding High-Rise (over 11 stories). At 26-storeys, its design concept was conceived as a unique, organic, sculptural tower, sitting on an elegant stone base designed for high-end retail shops and boutiques. “Our team has been involved from the conceptual design phase and will continue through to the substantial completion of the building’s construction,” explained IBI Project Manager, Tom Tsaktsiris. “The design process involved the community, including local business associations, the city councillor and staff.” This culminated in a design supported enthusiastically by the community.

A selection of Canadian award wins in Q4 from the residential architecture practice, IBI Group has also received multiple awards and accolades for its global projects and integrated services in interior design, planning, engineering, technology, and other areas of architecture.