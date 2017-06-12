Winners announced for HOOPP LEAP Sustainability Awards

TORONTO —

The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) has honoured property managers and tenants for excellence in energy performance, tenant leadership, stakeholder engagement and technology innovation. The LEAP (Leadership in Environmental Advancement Program) Awards were presented at HOOPP’s new home, One York Street, a LEED Platinum mixed-use development located in Toronto’s South Core financial district. The Hon. Glen Murray, Ontario Minister of Environment and Climate Change provided key remarks.

The Awards are part of the HOOPP Real Estate group’s sustainability program which relies on collaboration with management partners and tenants. HOOPP works with many partners in the real estate industry globally, to lead and advance sustainability practices in the industry.

“HOOPP develops healthy, efficient and high-quality buildings,” said President and CEO Jim Keohane. “In Ontario alone, we have over 16.4 million square feet of development and have invested over four billion dollars.” Keohane also said real estate investing is an important way that HOOPP pays its pensions. Real estate produces regular monthly income and is a good source of inflation protection which aligns perfectly with HOOPP’s need to provide pension benefits for its more than 300,000 active and retired members.

A recent HOOPP survey conducted by Leger found that Canadians are deeply concerned in environmental sustainability, both in their homes and at the workplace. An overwhelming majority (90 per cent) of respondents indicated that they personally care about environmental sustainability, and nearly two thirds (65 per cent) would view current employers more favourably for adopting environmentally sustainable resources, programs and practices at their workplace. However, there is still work to be done to ensure Canadians are fully aware of existing and future opportunities in sustainable development. Only 51 per cent of Canadians surveyed are familiar with the concept of smart cities, and just 47 per cent are familiar with the concept of LEED certified buildings and homes.

Prior to the awards ceremony, HOOPP held its third annual conference bringing together sustainability leaders and senior management to share experiences, challenges and best practices. This year’s theme Evolution: Building a Smart Future, focused on how sustainability in real estate is evolving with focus on how tenants and landlords are collaborating to improve performance and how smart buildings are influencing the sector.

And for the second year, HOOPP added to the program LEAP Forward, an opportunity for property managers to pitch their innovative sustainability improvement ideas to HOOPP Real Estate decision-makers for implementation.

The awards are presented in the categories of Performance, Collaboration and Innovation. The winners are: