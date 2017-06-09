CaGBC announces winners of 2017 Leadership Awards

VANCOUVER —

The Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC) has honoured the 2017 Leadership Award recipients as a part of Building Lasting Change, the 2017 CaGBC National Conference and Showcase.

The annual Leadership Awards recognize individuals and organizations that show outstanding leadership in the industry, and those who have made a significant contribution to the CaGBC’s mission and goals in advancing green building in Canada.

New this year, the CaGBC has also added two new categories of awards that showcase Excellence in Green Building for new construction and existing building projects. These awards are presented to the team responsible for green building projects that demonstrate optimal building performance and occupant satisfaction. We are also recognizing projects that have achieved WELL certification putting Canada in the spotlight as a global leader in this space.

The winners of the first-ever CaGBC Green Building Excellence awards are:

New Construction: Amber Trails Community School: Located in the heart of a new neighbourhood in North Winnipeg, Amber Trails has achieved over 50 per cent reduction in water use, and impressive energy savings of 65 per cent in energy cost and 68 per cent in energy use. This is a school for more than its students – it is open and accessible and has evolved into an important hub within the community.

The VCC goes above and beyond daily operations to create an environment that visitors from around the world want to experience. Among its many sustainability efforts, this LEED Platinum building has the largest non-industrial green roof in North America that is fully composed of native and adaptive species. As a result of the numerous features and best practices, the VCC operates 44 per cent more efficiently than a typical Canadian convention centre – no small feat for such a large venue.

Runners up for the Green Building Excellence Awards are: Telus Garden Office Tower, Q Lofts, Toronto Dominion Centre, and the NSCC Institute of Technology Campus.

Projects that earned WELL Building certification are:

Toronto-Dominion Centre, a 222 Bay Street in Toronto, which earned WELL Gold certification for its entire building – the first project in North America to do so. This was in addition to its earlier WELL Gold certification for floor 23 at TD Centre, which was the first WELL certification under v1 in the world.

MNP Tower owned by Oxford Properties Group at 1021 West Hastings in Vancouver, which earned WELL Gold certification.

The CBRE Vancouver office at 1021 West Hastings St. in Vancouver, which earned WELL Gold certification.

The winners of the 2017 CaGBC Leadership Awards are:

CaGBC Lifetime Achievement Award: Stephen Carpenter, former President and Founder of Enermodal Engineering Ltd.

CaGBC Inspired Educator Award: Dr. Janet Moore and Duane Elverum, Co-Directors and Co-Founders of CityStudio

CaGBC Emerging Green Builder Award: Hilary Corneau, Project Delivery Analyst, Brookfield GIS

Government Leadership Award: Office of Climate Change, Executive Council, Government of Newfoundland & Labrador

CaGBC Volunteer Leadership – Technical Expertise: Wendy MacDonald, Sustainability Consultant and Professional Engineer

CaGBC Volunteer Leadership – Chapter: Tony Iacobelli, Manager, Sustainability at the City of Vaughan

CaGBC Green Building Champion Award: David Ramslie, Head of Sustainability, Planning and Research, Integral Group

CaGBC Green Building Pioneer Award: Liviu Craiu-Botan, Manager, Energy and Technical Services, Oxford Properties Group

Students Leading Sustainability: Andy Kesteloo Memorial Project Award: Andrew Martins, British Columbia Institute of Technology

For full descriptions of award winners, click here.