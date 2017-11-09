2017 winners announced for Ontario’s Wood Works!

TORONTO —

Celebrating the use of wood in Canadian design, Ontario’s Wood Works! Awards announced the winners for 2017. A diverse gamut of projects was celebrated — ranging from small installations to major institutional buildings — at a Toronto ceremony on November 1. Our sister publication, Canadian Architect, takes a look at the full list of winners:

“It is our privilege to celebrate Ontario’s wood design leaders through the Wood Design Award program,” said Marianne Berube, executive director of the Ontario Wood WORKS! program. “Wood is an extraordinary building material, as you can see from the projects that received awards tonight. It is also a sustainable building solution. Design professionals who understand the need for sustainable development are specifying wood products for innovative, environmentally responsible construction. Some of those leaders were recognized tonight.”

Ontario Wood WORKS! presented 12 awards at the event. Ten awards went to specific wood projects and two were given to professionals for contributions to the building industry that advance the case for wood design and construction.