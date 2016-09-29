EarthCam releases time-lapse video of Calgary’s Studio Bell construction

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre in Calgary, Alberta, is officially open. Featuring a 300-seat performance hall, media centre, classrooms, exhibitions and more, Studio Bell is a space devoted to the love, sharing and understanding of music.

Designed by Brad Cloepfil of Allied Works Architecture, the Studio Bell project reflects the emergence of a new Calgary. Allied Works creates designs that resonate with their specificity of place and purpose. The firm’s practice is grounded in the belief that architecture provides meaningful new insight into its surrounding physical and ideological landscapes. Using a research-based approach, Allied Works distills the elemental principles that drive each of their projects and transforms these into material, shape, and structure—architectural designs that engage public imagination and amplify a city’s cultural legacy.

Allied Works Architecture worked with local architecture firm Kasian Architecture on this project. Cloepfil’s vision for Studio Bell was inspired by instrument design and echoes the Canadian landscape.

EarthCam’s construction camera documented the building’s progress from April 2013 to August 2016, which can be seen in just 90 seconds in the following time-lapse film (courtesy of EarthCam):

For more information on the Studio Bell project, please click here.