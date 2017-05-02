Humber River Hospital achieves LEED Gold certification through CaGBC

TORONTO —

Humber River Hospital and its project partners have announced the facility’s achievement of LEED Gold certification through the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC).

“We designed and built our new hospital on three core principles: Lean, Green and Digital,” notes Humber River Hospital President & CEO Barb Collins. “Being certified LEED Gold is a testament to the work done by the hospital, and our project partners Plenary Health Care Partnerships and PCL Constructors, in respecting our environment throughout the project, carrying over into the actual building performance. Our design compliance partners HOK also played an important role in helping Humber develop its LEED strategy.”

One of the most energy efficient acute care hospitals in North America, Humber River Hospital is revolutionizing sustainable healthcare design, with a built environment that is setting the bar for reduction of operating costs and carbon footprint.

“Surpassing the project’s intended LEED Silver classification to achieve LEED Gold is a testament to the entire collaborative team’s relentless pursuit of achieving unprecedented energy efficiency targets to reduce Humber River Hospital’s carbon footprint and create a facility that balances energy efficiency and innovative technology, enabling the hospital to focus on its core business of providing exemplary patient care,” says Bruce Macpherson, PCL Constructors Canada Inc. (Toronto) Project Director.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Commissioned building systems which demonstrate unprecedented energy efficiency targets:

o Design energy use intensity (EUI) of 348 ekWh/m2

o 17 points for LEED Canada-NC 2009 Optimized Energy

o 47 per cent lower than the Energy Star Portfolio Manager Canada target for hospitals

100 per cent fresh air circulation, well above CSA-Z317 standards

20 per cent of materials used to construct the facility contained recycled content and 46% were sourced regionally

96 per cent of construction waste was diverted from landfill

38 per cent of the project’s total site area includes vegetated open space

33 per cent water use reduction and water efficient landscaping using captured rainwater

Vegetated roof and reflective roofing materials to reduce heat island effect

Humber River Hospital was delivered under Infrastructure Ontario’s Alternative Financing and Procurement (AFP) delivery model in partnership with: Humber River Hospital (owner); Plenary Group (Lead Sponsor and Financial Arranger); PCL Constructors Canada Inc, Toronto (Design-Builder and Construction Manager); HDR Architecture Associates Inc. (Architect); Johnson Controls (Facilities Management); MMM Group Limited (Sustainability Consultant); Smith + Andersen (Mechanical/Electrical Consultant); WSP Canada Inc./Halsall (Structural Consultant); Modern Niagara Toronto Inc. (Mechanical Contractor); Plan Electric (Electrical Contractor); A.M. Candaras Associates Inc. (Civil Engineer); and Quinn Design Associates (Landscape Architect).