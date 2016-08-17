Canadian Institute of Planners asks Canadians to nominate “Great Places”

The Canadian Institute of Planners invites Canadians to nominate a local street, neighbourhood or place as part of its Great Places in Canada contest. The Great Places in Canada contest recognizes the contributions of planners by celebrating their lasting impressions on Canadian communities.

Canadians are invited to nominate and vote on what street, neighbourhood or place should win. Those who nominate a Great Place in Canada are entered to win two draw-prizes that include a $300.00 prepaid credit card and a one-year subscription to Plan Canada, the premier planning magazine in Canada. There is also a prize for the nominator of a Great Place in Canada that receives the most votes (out of all of the nominees from all categories).

“The Great Places in Canada contest is a way for Canadians to show their local pride by recognizing the spaces that make their community unique. Year over year, we have witnessed the enthusiasm communities have shown for their local nominee,” said Eleanor Mohammed, president of the Canadian Institute of Planners. “The Great Places in Canada contest also shines a light on the places that planners work to create and safeguard.”

All Great Places in Canada nominees are judged by a jury of professional planners. Each year one Great Street, Great Neighbourhood and Great Public Space are awarded the title of Great Place in Canada. The municipality home to the Great Place in Canada will receive a plaque which can be displayed at their Great Place. Votes from the public are used to determine the Great Place in Canada – People’s Choice recipients.

Click here for information on how to nominate a street, neighbourhood, or place.

Click here to vote on the nominees for the 2016 Great Places in Canada contest.

Nominations will be accepted until September 30. Voting is open until October 17, 2016. Winners will be announced on November 8, 2016, World Town Planning Day.