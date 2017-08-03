Arch-LB unveils Clearview Public Library renderings

Seizing the opportunity to create a new community hub in Stayner, ON, Arch-LB has been commissioned to design the new Clearview Public Library Branch, to be constructed adjacent to the Stayner Community Centre and Arena. The project also involves improvements to the Community Centre, including upgrades to the façade of the building, and the creation of a Commemorative Gallery for the Township.

Integrating the three programmatic functions of the Community Centre into a single cohesive institution, our approach to the design is a twofold response – maximizing the possibility of shared-use spaces while creating a bright, engaging and significant public building.

Situating the library to the east of the existing community centre will maximize views to the surrounding landscape. Driven by the local shed/barn roof typology, the vaulting of the main space allows for natural light to flood the interior space from high clerestory windows while also gesturing to the new, iconic main entrance to the facility.

To integrate the new library with the existing arena, the design incorporates a central Community Atrium space – a beautiful and bright entry vestibule to showcase the community’s history and sporting prowess.