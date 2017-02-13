American Architecture Prize announces new Firm of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES —

The American Architecture Prize has introduced a comprehensive new award – The Firm of the Year 2017.



The American Architecture Prize is a global platform that honours the greatest achievements of architecture firms. The mission of AAP is to celebrate excellence, creativity and innovation across architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture.

The Firm of the Year Award recognizes the full portfolio of firms while ensuring company resources and specializations are taken into consideration. Small, medium, and large companies are evaluated on their own terms by the esteemed AAP Jury. The Call for Entries for the inaugural AAP Firm of the Year Award is open now.

Winners will receive an invitation to the AAP Winners Event in the fall to collect the AAP trophy, have extensive publicity showcasing their designs to a worldwide audience, and more. The award will be open for submissions for the next few months, but participants are encouraged to take advantage of the current early bird rates.

AAP President Hossein Farmani adds, “It is wonderful to be able to introduce such a comprehensive award into the architecture world. The work of small firms is different from the capacity of large firms to build projects. These unique qualities are to be recognized in the Firm of Year Award.”

The AAP Firm of the Year Award builds onto the American Architecture Prize’s existing award platform that recognizes excellence in design. In 2016, ten Canadian winners were selected for the Prize.

The AAP Firm of the Year Award Early Bird Deadline is February 28th. For more information, please click here.