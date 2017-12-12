AAA’s biennial Banff Session returning in 2018

Every two years, the Alberta Association of Architects (AAA) hosts a conference that brings speakers from around the globe to share ideas, innovation and ingenuity. Taking place in the breathtaking remoteness of the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, Banff Session offers an arena of open dialogue that is unencumbered by workplace pressures and distractions. Held on May 10-12, the 2018 Banff Session is set to open for registration in 2018, with a call for presenters now issued by the AAA.

Due by December 15, submissions for speaker proposals should outline the educational scope of the planned presentation. The presentations should be current and relevant to the practices of architecture and interior design, and focus on at least one of the following structured learning subject areas:

Legal issues and legislation

Safety, health, accessibility, fire protection, and energy conservation

Planning, design, and technology

Practice, project, and business management

Energy and the environment

In addition, the 2018 Session’s broader themes of “the creatives” should also be addressed in the presentations. “The creatives” is broken up into four sub-themes, and each presentation should also tie into at least one of the following:

The biennial Banff Session provides an opportunity for those involved in the practices of architecture and interior design to discuss their work, ideas, beliefs and attitudes in an arena of open dialogue in a unique context unencumbered by the everyday pressures and activities of the workplace. The conference has historically been attended by a full house of approximately 450 architects, interior designers, academics and students from all parts of Canada and the United States.